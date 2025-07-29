Ex-India batter was set to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain in 2019: IPL winner's former teammate opens up Virat Kohli was the longest-serving captain for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2013 to 2021. However, Kohli got to win the IPL only after he left the captaincy and had to wait 18 years for it.

Birmingham:

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has played in the IPL under three Indian Test captains - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, got to know the first two really well during his stints with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Moeen, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, revealed that RCB were mulling making Parthiv Patel, the former India wicketkeeper-batter, the captain of the franchise in 2019, his first season with the franchise.

"Yes, I think he was. I'm quite sure he was," Moeen told Sports Tak when asked if Patel was being considered for captaincy. "In the final year when Gary Kirsten was there, after the first year, I believe Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain," Moeen added.

"That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role," Moeen added. Parthiv formed a great opening combination with Kohli, who stayed on as captain, but the franchise finished at the bottom of the table in 2019.

Kirsten moved on from the franchise after that season, before Mike Hesson joined the forces and had a substantial effect in terms of setting proper systems with respect to player recruitment, approach and the culture. RCB went on to qualify for all three seasons in the next three years. Kohli, the longest-serving captain for the franchise, also relinquished his role after IPL 2021, but stayed with the side.

Kohli's hard work and loyalty finally paid off in IPL 2025 when RCB lifted their maiden IPL title under Rajat Patidar, in his first season in charge of the franchise.

Moeen then played four seasons with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) alongside Dhoni and had a fruitful stint where he won the IPL twice in 2021 and 2023 and played a crucial role in the franchise's title wins.