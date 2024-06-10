Ex-coach makes special appearance as India announce best fielder medal award winner after Pakistan win: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Indian cricket team.

India registered a famous win over Pakistan with a spectacular defence in a low-scoring thriller at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Sunday, June 10. After being bowled out for just 119, the Men in Blue had a tough task to defend such a low total.

The bowlers bowled with sheer discipline and choked the Pakistani side as the Men in Green had a horrific latter part in the chase, going down from 72/2 after 12 overs to 113/7 at the end of the game.

The whole of India celebrated the win and the team also continued its special fielding medal practice. The best fielder medal award began in the ODI World Cup 2023 with fielding coach T. Dilip handing the medals to the best fielders of the day.

After the India vs Pakistan game, the Indian team named the best fielder of the day with former coach Ravi Shastri making a special appearance. T Dilip began the medal-giving ceremony with a praise for the players for their efforts on the field. He invited Shastri to reveal the name of the winner and also to hand over the honour to the player.

As Shastri made his way into the dressing room, the players gave him a round of applause to welcome the ex-coach. Shastri then announced the winner of the medal is Rishabh Pant. "First the winner of this medal is Rishabh Pant," Shastri announced and hugged the Indian wicketkeeper, who was gun behind the wickets, taking three important catches.

'From the jaw of death, you can snatch a win': Shastri hails Pant

The former Indian coach also hailed Rishabh Pant for inspiring 'millions around the globe'. Pant won the battle of life after his car crash and Shastri paid tribute to how the 25-year-old has comeback, first to recover and then to take the world by storm with his cricketing skills.

"All I say for Rishabh. But first of all, brilliant performance and great character shown by guys. But I had tears in my eyes when I heard about his accident. When I saw him in hospital, it was even worse. Then for him to come back from there and be back in the A-zone playing one of the biggest games of all time, India vs Pakistan, is heartwarming," Shastri said in a video shared by BCCI.

"Batting, everybody knew. What you're capable of, the X-factor you have. But your wicketkeeping and the range of movement that you have so quickly got back in after the operation, is a tribute for how much you worked hard.

"Not just for yourself, it's an inspiration to millions around the globe that from adversity, from the jaws of death, you can snatch a win as well. So well done, fantastic and keep up the good work and keep going," Shastri added on Pant.

WATCH the Video here:

Pant took good catches of Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan in high-pressure situations to derail Pakistan from their charge towards a meagre 120-run target. The others also contributed well on the field and helped in choking the Men in Green.