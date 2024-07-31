English star goes top in ICC Test batting rankings; Rohit, Babar gain places in updated standings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England players celebrating during the ENG vs WI Test match in Nottingham on July 21, 2024

England's star cricketer Joe Root claimed the top spot in the updated ICC men's Test batting rankings on Wednesday, July 31. Root replaced New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson at the top of the standings after stellar performances in the recent Test series against West Indies.

The 33-year-old right-handed batter was the top run-getter in the recent red-ball series at home. Root scored 291 runs in just four innings with the help of one century and two fifties as England thrashed the Caribbean side 3-0 to take the series.

ICC Men's Test batting rankings

Joe Root (England) - 872 ratings Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 859 ratings Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 768 ratings Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - 768 ratings Steve Smith (Australia) - 757 ratings Rohit Sharma (India) - 749 ratings

