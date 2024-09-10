Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
England women record their biggest-ever win in ODIs as Ireland get shot out for their lowest score

England women's cricket team made short work of Ireland, taking a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series. Tammy Beaumont's unbeaten 150 helped England smash 320 and Kate Cross-led side bowled the hosts out to script a record-breaking victory in Belfast.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 12:34 IST
Tammy Beaumont smashed an unbeaten 150 in the second ODI as
Tammy Beaumont smashed an unbeaten 150 in the second ODI as England women took Ireland for a ride in Belfast

England women's team handed a thrashing to Ireland in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Belfast on Monday, September 9. Tammy Beaumont's record-breaking unbeaten 150, coupled with Freya Kamp's rapid 65 helped England get to a huge score of 320 before Kate Cross-led side bowled out the hosts for a paltry score of 45. 275 was the biggest victory margin for England women in ODIs in terms of runs as the visitors capped off a historic day.

Apart from Una-Raymond Hoey, none of the other Irish batters even reached double digits as all four of Cross, Lauren Filer, Kemp and Georgia Davis shared the scalps. Cross and Filer took three each while Kemp and David shared a brace each as Ireland were shot out for their lowest-ever ODI score in women's game in just 16.5 overs.

Biggest win margin (by runs) for England women in ODIs

275 runs vs Ireland (Belfast, 2024)

239 runs vs Denmark (Banstead, 2018)
238 runs vs Scotland (Reading, 2001)
230 runs vs Pakistan (Vijayawada, 1997)

Lowest total in women's ODIs for Ireland

45 against England - Belfast, 2024
46 against Australia - Dublin, 2001
53 against South Africa - Doha, 2014
55 against Australia - Dublin, 2005

Ireland stretched England in the first ODI but the second game was just a farce as far as performance across departments was concerned.

That wasn't all. Tammy Beaumont also broke the England record for most centuries in women's ODIs as she leapfrogged Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards. Beamont's 139-ball 150* was her 10th century in ODIs for England as she went past both Sciver-Brunt and Edwards (9).

England will aim to seal the series in the third ODI on Wednesday, September 11 while Ireland look to bounce back and try and avoid a clean sweep.

 

