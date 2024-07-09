England vs West Indies Tests: Full schedule, squads, match timings live streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England will take on the West Indies in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday, July 10 at Lord's

England will kick off the men's Test season at Home of Cricket in the first of the three-match series against the West Indies on Wednesday, July 10. There was an ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the whole of June and hence, England's Test summer got pushed by a month but it is finally here as a sunny (mostly) London welcomes the two teams, who are in their respective transition periods as far as the longest format of the game is concerned.

The first Test is obviously will be entirely about James Anderson, as it should be as he bows out of international cricket, being a living legend of the game. 188 Tests for a fast bowler is unheard of and might never be achieved in the future. Anderson is also in the sight of a couple of milestones, one of which involves Shane Warne, the great late Australian spinner and will hope to end what has been an exceptional career on a high.

The series moves to Trent Bridge and Edgbaston as England test their Test waters with a slightly new pace bowling attack with Chris Woakes being the only senior torchbearer. West Indies, on the other hand, will have their challenges with the bat like every visiting team does have in England and how they are able to build on that bowling performance at Gabba in the absence of senior pacer Kemar Roach.

Here's all you need to know about England vs West Indies Test series:

Full Schedule

1st Test: July 10-14 - Lord's Cricket Ground, London

2nd Test: July 18-22 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3rd Test: July 26-30 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Squads

England (for first two Tests): Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson (1st Test), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis (Kemar Roach injured), Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair

Live telecast and live streaming

All three Test matches in the series will have a 3:30 PM IST start. The West Indies tour of England will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network on TV and the live streaming of all the matches will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode is also streaming the three-match Test series.