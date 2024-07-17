England vs West Indies pitch report, 2nd Test: How will surface at Trent Bridge in Nottingham play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Trent Bridge in Nottingham ahead of ENG vs WI Test

ENG vs WI pitch report: The England cricket team is set to enter the post James Anderson era when they take on West Indies in the second Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting on Thursday, July 18.

The hosts registered a dominant win by an innings and 114 runs in the Lord's Test to kick off the three-match series. The debutant Gus Atkinson took 12 wickets across two innings to overshadow James Anderson's farewell Test.

Mark Wood has replaced retired James Anderson in England's starting eleven while the Caribbean side has kept their faith in the same side for the second Test. Kraigg Brathwaite's side will be looking to bounce back from a huge loss at Lord's and level the series at Trent Bridge with an improved performance.

ENG vs WI, Trent Bridge Pitch Report

The surface at Trent Bridge usually offers a balanced surface in red-ball cricket. The initial reports suggest a good amount of grass which might help pace bowlers with a new ball. There is also a weather forecast for rain on the weekend. Teams bowling first have won just 18 of 67 Test matches played at this venue with an average first innings score of 323.

Nottingham venue Test numbers

T20I Matches: 67

Matches won batting first: 24

Matches won bowling first: 18

Average first innings score: 323

Average second innings score: 310

Average third innings score: 262

Average fourth innings score: 160

Highest total scored: 658/8 by England vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 60/10 by Australia vs England

ENG vs WI 2nd Test Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.