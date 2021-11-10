England vs New Zealand Dream11, Fantasy Tips T20 WC 2021, ENG vs NZ Semifinal 1 Playing 11, injury updates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of England cricket

In the build-up to the much-awaited final of the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled on Sunday in Dubai, England and New Zealand will take on each other in the first semifinal of the tournament. Eoin Morgan's side and Kane Williamson's black brigade are slated to play against each other on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Both the contestants of the first semifinal- England and New Zealand have cruised their way by winning four of the five games in the league matches of the tournament. While the men in red are from Super 12 Group 1, the Kiwis played their games in the Group 2 segregation.

As the two sides are up against each other today, fans are expecting a last-ball thriller contest, much similar to their game in the 2019 50-over World Cup which was won by England via the boundary count after the scores for the teams were levelled.

Dream11 for England vs New Zealand

Wicket-keeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Dawid Malan

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (VC), Jimmy Neesham, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi

Injury Updates

England: England have suffered a big upset as their key batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a calf injury. Their side had earlier received a blow as pacer Tymal Mills had been ruled out because of a thigh strain.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson's elbow niggle is nagging the Kiwis skipper a little. However, he would still be playing this crucial game against England.

Probable XI

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Live Streaming

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal 1 game- England vs New Zealand Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, David Willey, James Vince, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman