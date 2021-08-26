England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Day 2: Live Updates from Leeds
ENG vs IND Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com. It had been a poor outing for Team India on Day 1 where the side was bowled out on merely 78 in the first innings after winning the toss. Furthermore, the England openers added 120 runs and remained unbeaten at the end of the day, steering the hosts to a dominant position in the Headingley Test. The Indian batting lineup were reduced to a two-digit score for the first time since the Adelaide Test last year, when the side was bowled out on 36. English fast bowler James Anderson crushed the Indian top-order to put the visitors on backfoot, before Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Craig Overton wrapped up the Indian batting lineup within the first two sessions. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live. LIVE STREAMING
