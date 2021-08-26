Live Streaming England vs India 3rd Test Day 2: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs IND Live: Indian batsmen's frailty against swing bowling was exposed on Wednesday as the James Anderson-led depleted England pace attack skittled out the visitors for a paltry 78 on the first day of the third Test here at the Headingley. To compound the difficulties for India, the swing that the host bowlers got early in the day went missing as the visiting bowlers looked clueless in the face of a poor total put up by their batsmen. The sun had come out, removing the early juice as the home side's opening batsmen -- Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 not out) -- took England to 120 without loss at stumps. England lead India by 42 runs. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.
Live Streaming England vs India 3rd Test Day 2: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIV
At what time does England vs India 3rd Test Day 2 start?
England vs India 3rd Test Day 2 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 3rd Test Day 2?
England vs India 3rd Test Day 2 will take place on August 26. (Thursday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 3rd Test Day 2?
You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd Test Day 2?
You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 2 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the XIs for England vs India 3rd Test?
England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England vs India 3rd Test Test Live Streaming Cricket, LIVE ENG vs IND 2021 Scorecard, England vs India Score Match Today And Online Updates, Check Live Cricket Score and Updates ENG vs IND 2021