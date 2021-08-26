Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming England vs India 3rd Test Day 2: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIV

Indian batsmen's frailty against swing bowling was exposed on Wednesday as the James Anderson-led depleted England pace attack skittled out the visitors for a paltry 78 on the first day of the third Test here at the Headingley. To compound the difficulties for India, the swing that the host bowlers got early in the day went missing as the visiting bowlers looked clueless in the face of a poor total put up by their batsmen. The sun had come out, removing the early juice as the home side's opening batsmen -- Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 not out) -- took England to 120 without loss at stumps. England lead India by 42 runs. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

