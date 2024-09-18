England vs Australia ODI series: Schedule, head-to-head record, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England vs Australia ODI series

England and Australia are set to kick off the highly-anticipated five-match ODI series in Nottingham on Thursday, September 19. Both teams are facing each other in the bilateral ODIs after two years and for the first time in England since September 2020.

Australia have recalled big names Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc who were rested for the T20I series where both teams registered a win each. England lost their captain Jos Buttler to an injury as Harry Brook stepped in as a stand-in skipper for the home series.

England vs Australia Head-to-Head record in ODI

Australia dominate the head-to-head record against their rivals with 88 wins in 156 ODI matches. Australia have also won all of their last five ODI encounters against England, including a 33-run win in the latest meeting at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

ODI Matches England Won Australia Won NR 156 88 63 5

England vs Australia ODI series schedule

1st ODI - 05:00 PM IST on Thursday, Sep 19 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham

2nd ODI - 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, Sep 21 at Headingley in Leeds

3rd ODI - 05:00 PM IST on Tuesday, Sep 24 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street

4th ODI - 05:00 PM IST on Friday, Sep 27 at Lord's in London

5th ODI - 03:30 PM IST on Sunday, Sep 29 at County Ground in Bristol

England vs Australia Squads

England: Harry Brook (C), Philip Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (WK), Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jacob Bethell.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alex Carey (WK).

England vs Australia Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of all five ODI matches between England and Australia on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming on the SonyLiv application and website. FanCode will also stream all the matches live in India.