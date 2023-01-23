Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England tour of South Africa: All you need to know about South Africa vs England ODI series- schedule, venues

World Champions England are all set to travel to South Africa as they face the Proteas in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday. Led by Jos Buttler, the English side has been in impeccable form recently and will look to win the ODI series to kick start their journey in 2023. Ahead of the series here are all the details of England tour of South Africa including schedule, venues and squads.

Where will SA vs ENG ODI Series be played?

SA vs ENG ODI Series will be played in South Africa.

When will SA vs ENG ODI Series begin?

SA vs ENG ODI Series will begin on Friday, January 27.

How many ODI matches will be played between SA vs ENG?

Three ODI matches will be played between SA vs ENG.

What are the venues for SA vs ENG ODI Series?

The first two matches will be held at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval before the series moves to Kimberley Oval, Kimberley, for the finale.

How can viewers watch SA vs ENG ODI Series?

Viewers can watch SA vs ENG ODI Series on Sony Sports Network.

Schedule

First ODI: Friday, January 27 - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Second ODI: Sunday, January 29 - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Third ODI: Wednesday, February 1 - Kimberley Oval, Kimberley

Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

