England's tearaway pacer Mark Wood ruled out for rest of 2024 with severe elbow injury

England's tearaway pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of 2024 with a bone-stress injury to his right elbow. The right-arm speedster will therefore miss the upcoming Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand.

Wood was earlier withdrawn from the ongoing three-match home Test series against Sri Lanka after the completion of the first match due to a right thigh strain. The first Test of the series was played at Old Trafford in Manchester where he finished with figures of 1/31 and 1/36 in both innings.

Wood took to Instagram to confirm the development and is expected to be back and "firing in early 2025".

"Right, some pretty rubbish news…

"During what I thought was routine check on a previously troublesome elbow, I was shocked to learn I’ve got some bone stress in my right elbow," Wood captioned his post.

Wood has made peace with his injuries just like his fellow English teammate and red-ball captain Ben Stokes and is aware that it comes with being a fast bowler.

"After the minor groin injury at Emirates Old Trafford, me and the medical team felt it was a good time to get my elbow looked at as it was a bit irritated. I’d put that down to the normal niggles every fast bowler gets and which I was playing through.

"I’m especially surprised because I’ve been playing Test cricket and kept my speeds up.

"I work incredibly hard on my fitness, putting in extra work with coaches and physios making this even more disappointing. However, I guess this is, “part of being a fast bowler”, like Stokesy says."

"I will miss the rest of the year needing time to rest and build up, fully expecting to be back and firing in early 2025.

"I have been down this path before and will put in all the hard yards behind the scenes. I am very proud to represent my country and there is no better feeling.

"See you for some rockets in 2025!"