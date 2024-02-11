Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
  5. England suffer major blow as star spinner ruled out for remainder of Test series against India

The series is evenly poised at 1-1 after the culmination of two Tests. While England won the first Test in Hyderabad by a narrow margin of 28 runs, India made an impressive comeback and claimed the second Test by 106 runs.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2024 14:53 IST
Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

England's most experienced spinner on their ongoing tour of India, Jack Leach has been ruled out for the remainder of the Test series and it leaves the Three Lions with a fairly inexperienced bunch of spinners comprising Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley.

A left knee injury to Leach has resulted in the unfortunate development for England as they prepare and plan to claw their way back into the series after a 106-run loss in Visakhapatnam.

Leach will fly back to England and "work closely with the England and Somerset medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation".

Notably, England have decided not to name a replacement for Leach and, therefore, will be playing in the series with the same set of spinners as they have in the squad.

England's Test squad:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

More to follow..........

