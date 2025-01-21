England name Harry Brook as the new vice-captain in white-ball cricket ahead of India series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook has been named Jos Buttler's deputy in white-ball cricket for England

Harry Brook was officially named the vice-captain of England in white-ball cricket, two days before the start of the T20I series against India. Brook, who has previously led Yorkshire in the Blast in 2022 and Northern Superchargers in the Hundred last season, got his first taste of captaincy for England in the ODIs against Australia in September 2024. England lost the series 2-3 but Brook scored over 300 runs in five matches while leading the side.

Touted as the next big thing in world cricket, Brook replaced Moeen Ali in the role with the senior all-rounder retiring from international cricket after being snubbed for the home series against Australia. Brook will hope to continue his immaculate form in Test cricket more so, in the T20Is and ODIs in India, taking it into the Champions Trophy.

England have been training in Kolkata for a couple of days ahead of the start of the five-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22. The series will also mark the beginning of Brendon McCullum's tenure as the all-format head coach of the England team after being at the helm of the red-ball side since May 2022.

Brook is set to be part of an exciting middle-order for England with Jacob Bethell and Liam Liam Livingstone alongside him. With good wickets and teams filled with T20 stars known to take the game head-on, the series promises to be a cracking one and McCullum promised nothing different.

"I'm desperate for us to play a really watchable brand of cricket. With the talent we have, there's no reason why we can't. We've got a batting line-up which is as powerful as any batting line-up in the world. We've got gun spinners, very good fielders and guys who bowl absolute rockets with the ball, so you've got options there to be able to entertain and give yourself the greatest chance of success," McCullum told reporters two days out from the start of the series.

England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England ODI Squad for India Tour & ICC Men’s Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood