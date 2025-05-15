England announce women's squads for WI series, first for Nat Sciver-Brunt as captain; appoint new selector England will take on the West Indies in three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs in their first assignment since the change in guard with a new chief selector in Lydia Greenway and new captain and coach in Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards.

Nottingham:

England announced their first women's squads for the upcoming West Indies series since the change in guard with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards as the new captain-coach duo in charge after the T20 World Cup and Ashes debacle. Sophie Ecclestone, the No 1 bowler in the world, missed out as she is yet to get to full fitness, following her knee surgery, while pacer Issy Wong returned to the T20Is fold, following her performances for England A on the Australian tour, while veteran batter Tammy Beaumont was picked in both squads.

Emily Arlott, yet to play for England at the highest level, was picked in both squads following her century at No 7 for Essex and 13 wickets in the One Day Cup while Emma Lamb and Alice Davidson-Richards returned to the ODI fold. Maia Bouchier was the unfortunate casualty of the Ashes drubbing against Australia. Apart from Eccelstone, Freya Kemp (back) and Danielle Gibson (stress fracture) are also currently nursing their injuries while pacer Lauren Filer too is still on her recovery path, but not quite there yet.

“We have selected squads on the back of strong performances and form in the opening rounds of the One Day Cup. That was the challenge to the players and I’ve been so impressed by what I’ve seen across the competition," head coach Charlotte Edwards said.

“It’s great to be able to reward that form, and to see one or two new faces in the squad, as well as the return of a few others. I’m sure they’ll be delighted and they can be proud of what they’ve done in order to be selected.

“Following her knee injury, Sophie Ecclestone is physically not quite at 100% yet. She's been rehabbing and working hard but she’s only just got back on the park for Lancashire so she doesn't have enough cricket under her belt to be ready for this series," Edwards added while feeling gutted for Bouchier, saying that the team wants her to be consistent, which applies to all the other players looking to get a nod.

England also announced former cricketer Lydia Greenway as their new chief selector, who had her say in this selection as well, alongside Managing Director Clare Connor, Performance Director Jonathan Finch and head coach Edwards in a four-member selection panel.

The six-match white-ball series begins with three T20IS in Canterbury, Hove and Chelmsford on May 21, 23 and 26, while the ODIs are scheduled to be held in Derby, Leicester and Taunton on May 30, June 4 and 7.

England Women Squads

T20Is: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

ODIs: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith