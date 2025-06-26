England announce squad for second Test; Jofra Archer returns after four years The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 15-member squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston. Star pacer Jofra Archer has been added to the squad. He made his return to the Test scheme of things after four years.

Leeds (England): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced India’s squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston. Star pacer Jofra Archer has made his return to the squad after a long wait. Notably, Archer played his last Test match against India in Ahmedabad in 2021. Since then, Archer has suffered multiple injuries and was out of the Test scheme of things. England Men's Test Squad: Ben Stokes (Durham), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) More to Follow..