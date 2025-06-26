Former cricketer questions India's strategy to reveal Jasprit Bumrah's rest plan for England series Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about why the plan to rest Jasprit Bumrah for two out of five Tests in the ongoing England series was made public and not kept a secret.

With team India having lost the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the side will be looking for answers ahead of the second Test of the series in Edgbaston. With the first Test concluded, it was confirmed that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will only be playing three Tests in the series to manage his workload.

This would mean that Bumrah will go on to miss two Tests of the series, and India’s next clash with England at Edgbaston could be a game that Bumrah could miss. However, with the news of Bumrah not playing more than three Tests in the series being made public, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned why the news was not kept a secret.

"Bumrah said he will play three matches only, and I am thinking whether it was required to publicize it. Why was it not kept a secret? We don't announce our team as well. So why was it necessary to reiterate it repeatedly before the start of the tour that he would play three matches only? Let them guess. You play whichever Tests you wish," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra reflects on India’s pace bowling future without Bumrah

It is worth noting that, except for Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team’s pace attack looked ineffective against England. Despite taking wickets, the Indian pacers conceded too many runs and ended up losing the first clash. Talking of the same, Chopra opined that the future of the pace attack could be a cause of concern for India.

"The next generation of Indian fast bowlers will have to be prepared. It's a serious issue. There were two important pillars of India's good performances away from home. One was batters starting to score runs, but it doesn't work out with that as you need to pick up 20 wickets. So Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding with Jasprit Bumrah," he said.

