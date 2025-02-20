England announce playing XI for Champions Trophy opener against Australia England announced their playing XI for their Champions Trophy against Australia. Jamie Smith has earned a promotion in the batting order as England focused heavily on strengthening their lower middle order batting.

England announced their playing XI for their Champions Trophy opener against Australia on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to India earlier in the month and will be eyeing to produce a better performance in the marquee tournament. After failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup semi-final and T20 World Cup final, the captain was under tremendous pressure and there were reports of him getting axed.

However, the team management handed him an extended run and the Champions Trophy could possibly be the last chance for Buttler to prove his worth as the leader. Brendon McCullum, who had a fantastic run as Test coach, has been handed the baton in the white-ball format as well and it needs to be seen how influential the former New Zealand cricketer turns out to be in this set-up.

Meanwhile, England will miss the service of Ben Stokes, who opted out of the tournament after suffering a hamstring injury. Apart from that, the Three Lions have named a well-balanced squad that has the potential to challenge for the title. Ace pacer Jofra Archer is completely fit, which is a massive boost for the team. He will pair with Mark Wood and the pair will be key for the team in the tournament.

Interestingly, Buttler, who is regarded as one of the best white-ball batters in current times, has dropped himself down the order and will bat at number six. They have promoted Jamie Smith as the keeper-batter is named third on the batting list. Joe Root and Harry Brook have been mentioned as number four and five respectively.

Despite a flop show in India, Phil Salt will continue at the top of the order and he will pair with Ben Duckett. Liam Livingstone and Brydon Carse have been handed the responsibility of finishing off things and Adil Rashid has been named as the lone specialist spinner.

England Playing XI - Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood