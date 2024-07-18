ENG vs WI live telecast: When and where to watch the England vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England Test team

England and West Indies are set to face each other in the second Test of the three-match series starting from July 18. The opening game ended inside three Tests with the visitors capitulating twice with not many runs on the board losing the game by an innings and 114 runs. But they will take heart from their performance at the Gabba, Brisbane from earlier this year when they defeated Australia against all odds.

The hosts will be without James Anderson who retired after the first Test and Mark Wood has replaced him in the playing XI. West Indies have named an unchanged XI for this game keeping the faith in same group of players to deliver this time around. The second Test is set to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

This is the first home Test since 2012 that England will be taking the field without James Anderson and Stuart Broad who retired last year. Interestingly, West Indies' record against England at Trent Bridge is very good having won four Tests and lost only one while four other matches have ended in a draw. However, their last win at the venue came way back in 1991.

Where to watch ENG vs WI 2nd Test?

The second Test between England and West Indies will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of this encounter will be available on SONY LIV. There is no free streaming of the Test match with SONY LIV allowing only the premium subscribers to watch it live.

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett/Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales