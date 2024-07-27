Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
  5. ENG vs WI: Joe Root surpasses Brian Lara in major Test record as England struggle at Edgbaston

England stumbled in their first innings of the third Test match against West Indies after losing five wickets before reaching 100 in the first session at Edgbaston. Joe Root kept the scoreboard moving from one end as West Indies took control of the final match of the series.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2024 18:01 IST
Joe Root in ENG vs WI 3rd Test match
Image Source : GETTY Joe Root during the Test match against West Indies in Birmingham on July 27, 2024

Joe Root surpassed legendary Brian Lara's Test runs tally during his fighting knock in the ongoing third Test match against West Indies in Birmingham on Saturday, July 27. The English veteran went past Brian Lara after scoring just 14 runs and is just two runs short of reaching the 12,000 Test runs milestone in the first innings on Day 2 at Edgbaston. 

England resumed their game on Day 2 but struggled for a good start with Harry Brook and Ollie Brook falling early in the first session. But Root and skipper Ben Stokes recovered England's innings with an unbeaten 103-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the total wot 157/5 before lunch break.

Root scored 58* off 81 balls while Stokes added quick 48* runs to stage England's brilliant comeback. England are trailing by 125 runs before the start of the second session and look to take a lead on Day 2 with Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes still come to bat.

Most runs in Test cricket

  1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15,921 runs in 329 innings
  2. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 13,378 runs in 287 innings
  3. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 13, 289 runs in 280 innings
  4. Rahul Dravid (India) - 13,288 runs in 286 innings
  5. Alastair Cook (England) - 12,472 runs in 291 innings
  6. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 12,400 runs in 233 innings
  7. Joe Root (England) - 11,998 runs in 261 innings
  8. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 11,953 runs in 232 innings

More to follow...

