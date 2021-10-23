ENG vs WI Dream11 T20 World Cup team prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Abu Dhabi Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for ENG vs WI Super 12 Match, 7:30 PM in India.

The 14th match of the ICC T20 World Cup between England and West Indies is to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7.30 pm today. This is the second match of Super 12 and the toss of this match will be held at 7 pm. Ahead of the big match between England and West Indies, let's take a look at their Dream XI team. We have chosen Jos Buttler as the captain of this team, while the responsibility of vice-captaincy has been handed over to Dwayne Bravo.

ENG vs WI Dream 11: Jos Buttler (C), Dwayne Bravo (VC), Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Ewan Lewis, Jason Roy, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tymal Mills, Hayden Walsh

The struggling West Indies, one of the strongest teams in the shortest format of cricket and two-time champions, will face a tough challenge from England in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup to be held here on Saturday. West Indies have many explosive T20 batsmen in their team but their dismal performances in the warm-up matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan would have demoralized the team. The Kieron Pollard-led side will need to not only improve their game but also keep the players' morale up.

West Indies batting was not good in both the warm-up matches. Against Pakistan, the Caribbean team could only manage 130 for seven, while chasing a target of 189 against Afghanistan, they could only reach 133 for five. Only Roston Chase could play against Afghanistan but he also played 58 balls for his 54 runs. In both the matches, none of his batsmen could take advantage of their good start. Pollard scored 23 runs in 10 balls against Pakistan and his explosive batting in the death overs will still prove to be very important for the team.

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will have to perform well if West Indies are to qualify for the semi-finals by winning at least three matches. Chris Gayle's form is the biggest concern for West Indies, who managed only 165 runs in nine matches in the Caribbean Premier League and only two matches for Punjab Kings in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL).