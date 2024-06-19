ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match

Wednesday, June 19, 2024
     
The only multiple champions in the T20 World Cup history, England and the West Indies will be up against each other in what could probably be the biggest clash of the tournament so far. The defending champions England have come into their own in the last two games while West Indies are in form.

England will take on the hosts West Indies in the second match of the Super 8s in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia on Wednesday, June 19 (local time). The way the West Indies blew away Afghanistan out of the waters with brutal power hitting and aggressive intent, English batters will be licking their lips to get out there and perform given how the slow surfaces in the USA and Caribbean have assisted the bowlers more.

England slowly came into their own in the last couple of group stage games beating Oman and Namibia rather comfortably to make it to the Super 8s. Given the strength of the side, expect Jos Buttler and Co to go berserk and they showed everyone the trailer of the same in Antigua after their campaign was almost in jeopardy following the loss to Australia. West Indies seems to have all their bases covered and look like a complete unit, even though they have a selection headache to get over with Obed McCoy performing really well in Romario Shepherd's absence.

England are sweating over Liam Livingstone's fitness in their own fitness concern and will hope that they have all 15 are available before the start of the match as the defending champions made a key call in their last game by bringing in Sam Curran in place of Will Jacks to shore up lower order batting. If Livingstone is not 100 per cent, Jacks could come back in and Curran might retain his place in the XI.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 42, ENG vs WI (Super 8)

Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Rovman Powell, Akean Hosein, Gudakesh Motie (vc), Jofra Archer

Squads

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

