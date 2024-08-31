ENG vs SL: Joe Root creates history at Lord's, surpasses legendary English cricketer in major record list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root.

England batting maestro Joe Root has registered multiple milestones in the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test at Lord's, London. Root has created history at the iconic English venue, en route to his second consecutive century in the Test match at Lord's.

Root has become the highest-run scorer at Lord's in Test cricket's history as he surpasses legendary English cricketer Graham Gooch. Before getting to his century, Root went past Gooch in this elite list. Gooch, the iconic English cricketer, had made 2015 Test runs at Lord's, while Root needed 97 to surpass the former England star.

Root has become only the third-ever cricketer to hit centuries in both innings in a Test at Lord's. He had hit 143 in the first innings when England posted 427/10.