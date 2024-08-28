ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Pitch Report: How will surface at Lord's in London play for England vs Sri Lanka match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lord's cricket stadium in London

ENG vs SL pitch report: England are set to host Sri Lanka in the second Test match of the series at iconic Lord's in London starting on August 29. England registered a hard-fought five-wicket win in the first match in Manchester and will be looking to seal the series at Lord's.

Ollie Pope-led England managed to chase down a 205-run target at Old Trafford to significantly boost their standings in the World Test Championship 2023-25 table. The Three Lions have replaced the injured speedster Mark Woord with pacer Olly Stone in the only change to their playing eleven.

Sri Lanka put up a strong challenge against Favourites England in the first Test match and will arrive at Lord's with some positive confidence. Sri Lanka have made two changes to their playing eleven for the second Test with Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara replacing Kusal Mendis and Viswa Fernando respectively.

ENG vs SL, Lord's Pitch Report

The surface at Lord's offers a balanced surface for red-ball cricket. Bowlers have been impressive at Lord's in the recent matches and are expected to get a good amount of help from the surface against Sri Lanka. England thrashed West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the last Test match played here in July 2024 where the pacers displayed a dominant performance.

Lord's venue Test numbers

Test matches: 146

Matches won batting first: 52

Matches won bowling first: 43

Average first innings score: 308

Average second innings score: 300

Average third innings score: 256

Average fourth innings score: 146

Highest total scored: 729/6 by Australia vs England

Lowest total recorded: 38/10 by Ireland vs England

ENG vs SL 2nd Test Playing XIs:

England playing XI: Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.