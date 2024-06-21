ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England blew away West Indies in their first Super 8 encounter in St Lucia and will aim for more of the same against South Africa at the same venue

England got a helping hand from Australia to make it through to Super 8 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 but boy they made a statement and how to begin their campaign in Round 2 by thrashing the hosts West Indies. It was as professional a performance and run-chase as it could get from England and that win and the way the defending champions got it makes them favourites for the Friday clash against South Africa, who themselves are unbeaten so far in the tournament.

South Africa got past the USA in the end but it wasn't convincing. However, the Proteas will be glad to tick a few boxes they needed to, Quinton de Kock's form, a finish with the bat and their death bowling getting tested and them coming out on top from that. Seeing how England batted and bowled, the Proteas will have to be at the top of their game to put one foot in the door for the semis.

England too can't be complacent after the win as South Africa have had luck going their way so far, which they haven't had much of in the ICC events in the past and in T20s every day is a new day and you can't rely on the previous performance in the next game. Ask the West Indies. Should be a cracker though!

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 45, ENG vs SA (Super 8)

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tristan Stubbs, Jofra Archer (c), Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman

Squads

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee