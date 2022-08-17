ENG vs SA, 1st Test: When and where to watch series opener

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ENGLANDCRICKET) England Test team ahead of 1st Test match against South Africa

ENG vs SA| The newly built English Test side is on a rampage and has the prowess to demolish any opposition on any given day. The English team under head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes is yet to lose a Test match. With a series win over the mighty Kiwis and an impressive victory against Jasprit Bumrah-led team India, the English team as of now looks pretty invincible and has the never say die attitude.

Ben Stokes who recently retired from the One Day Internationals is completely focussing on the Test format and has been spot on with his tactics and decision-making. The greatest weapon in the English Team's arsenal is nobody else than Jonny Bairstow. The wicketkeeper-batsman who is known for his attacking gameplay hasn't revamped or reconsidered his ways for the longest format of the game. Bairstow comes out attacking and leaves the opposition stunned. A lot will depend on English great Joe Root too who is scoring centuries for fun as of now.

The Dean Elgar-led Prtoteas side will have a stern challenge on their hands and they need to be determined enough to play out of their skin and stop the dominant Bazball. The Proteas side had an excellent start to 2022 as they defeated India in a 3-match Test series, but these are certainly new conditions and they are up against a very confident English side.

The first Test will be played on August 17, 2022

What is the venue for the 1st Test of England vs South Africa?

The match will be played at Lord's, London

What is the start time of the 1st Test match in India?

The first Test match will be telecasted from 3:30 pm IST, the toss will be conducted at 3:00 pm IST

Where can we watch the live broadcast on television?

The live broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Network

Where can we stream the live broadcast of the 1st Test of England vs South Africa?

The first Test match can be streamed on SonyLIV

England squad:

Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root

South Africa squad:

Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markam, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Khaya Zondo, Kagiso Rabada

