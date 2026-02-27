ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand elect to bat first in Colombo

Colombo:

Game 49 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 sees England taking on New Zealand. The two heavyweights of the tournament lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27. It is worth noting that England have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, and a win here for New Zealand would mean that they too would make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. A win tonight for New Zealand would mean that Pakistan would be eliminated from the competition, and England and New Zealand would make it to the knockouts.

It is interesting to note that in the two matches, New Zealand has seen one game produce no result, and the side managed to register a win in their second game. Their first game of the Super 8 was abandoned due to rain, and with a win in their previous encounter, the Black Caps will hope for another good showing in the clash against England, with the qualification to the knockouts hanging in the balance, it could be interesting to see how the Black Caps fare in the upcoming clash.

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie