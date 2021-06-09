Joe Root on England's 'boring' batting approach in first Test: I still feel we made the right decision

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Joe Root.

After being slammed for his side's sluggish batting approach against New Zealand, England skipper Joe Root has said that the hosts made the right decision to go for a draw.

On the final day of the first Test at Lord's, Root and Co decided to play it safe instead of chasing 273 odd runs in 75 overs. Dom Sibley dropped anchor, scoring an unbeaten 60 from 207 deliveries as they battled for a draw instead of taking any risk.

Root, however, assured fans of aggressive cricket as he doesn't want England to be viewed as a side that plays 'boring' brand of cricket.

"I have had some time to think about that. I look at the situation we found ourselves in and I still feel we made the right decision. We have turned up here with an opportunity to win the series. It is not part of the Test championship but it is a Test match and that means a hell of a lot to the players and the group," Root told ESPNcricinfo.

"We are very keen to put in five days of strong cricket this week and win the series. If the opportunities arise, we will definitely look to be aggressive. I do not want us to be considered a negative team who play a boring brand of cricket."

"We have some very exciting players who are capable of some wonderful passages of cricket, and hopefully, that will come to light this week," he added.

The second Test England-New Zealand gets underway this Thursday at Edgbaston in front of a crowd of 18,000 cricket fans. Root sees it as an opportunity as well as a responsibility.

England fans will look forward to seeing Rory Burns' add another Test ton under his belt. They, however, will miss the services of pacer Ollie Robinson, who has been suspended after his old ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’ tweets resurfaced following his Test debut at Lord's.

"I see it as an opportunity to go out and score Test runs for their country and I hope they view it like that. They have an opportunity, but also a responsibility to play the situation in front of them to the best of their ability."

"They have to try and eradicate any other thoughts, other than getting absorbed at that moment to get ready for that next ball. That's the mindset we want to create. Guys come into this team and can seamlessly fit in and do their roles," said the England skipper.