ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: BJ Watling ruled out with back injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of BJ Watling.

New Zealand's injury setbacks continued to mount on Thursday as their wicket-keeper BJ Watling was ruled out of the second Test against England with a back injury just minutes before the match on Thursday.

The decision to rest him for the match was taken after Watling complained of back sore and the situation didn't improve over 24 hours.

It is unclear if the first-choice keeper will be available for the inaugural World Test Championship Final against India from June 18.

Tom Blundell will takeover the wicketkeeping duty for the second Test; this will be his 11th Test cap. Earlier skipper Kane Willliamson and spinner Mitchell Santner were also rested for the game with various injuries.

"Captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test of the BLACKCAPS Tour of England as he rests his irritated left-elbow," said a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Williamson has been managing the injury since March when he missed the limited-overs home series against Bangladesh and also the first few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

"It is not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it is the right one," said coach Gary Stead.

"He has had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he has been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery," added Stead in the statement from NZC.

Stead, however, said that Williamson will be ready for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India that gets underway on June 18 at Southampton.