ENG vs NZ 1st Test | Devon Conway slams double-century on debut; becomes first to achieve feat in England

New Zealand's Devon Conway became the first batsman to score a double-century on Test debut in England during the first Test in Lord's on Thursday.

Conway, who opened the innings for New Zealand in the Test, slammed the double ton during his partnership for the final wicket with Neil Wagner. The opener reached his double century with a six off Mark Wood, becoming the only second player from New Zealand to reach the 200-run mark on Test debut.

He was eventually dismissed on 200, courtesy a run-out as NZ were bowled out on 378 in the first innings.

Overall, Conway is the seventh batsman to slam a double-century on Test debut.

Apart from his remarkable achievement, Conway's innings was also significant from the game's perspective as the Kiwis faced a batting-order collapse on Day 2 of the match.

The side lost its four batsmen (Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner) within 6 runs, as New Zealand were reduced to 294/7 at one point. However, Conway held one end to keep the scoreboard ticking. He forged an important 40-run partnership with Wagner for the final wicket.

Conway's 200 is the seventh-highest score for a batsman on Test debut. Here is the updated list of highest scores on debut in the longest format of the game: