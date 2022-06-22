Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ENG vs NED 3rd ODI match

ENG vs NED 3rd ODI Live streaming: When and where to watch England vs Netherlands match in India

Live Streaming Details

When is ENG vs NED 3rd ODI match?

When does ENG vs NED 3rd ODI match start?

The third match is scheduled for 22nd June, Wednesday

The match starts at 2:30 PM IST

Where can I watch ENG vs NED 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The match will be not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can I watch ENG vs NED 3rd ODI match online in India?

The live streaming will be available on FanCode app and website

Where will ENG vs NED 3rd ODI match be played?

The match is scheduled to be played at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

What are the squads ?

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Pieter Seelaar, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

England Squad: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, David Payne