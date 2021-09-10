ENG vs IND | 5th Test in Manchester cancelled due to COVID-19 fears

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG vs IND | 5th Test in Manchester cancelled

The fifth and final Test between India and England has been cancelled, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.

In a statement released on their official website, the ECB said that the India are "regrettably unable to field a team," following the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the camp.

A previous version of the statement, which had indicated that India would "forfeit the match" has been removed.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the statement read.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.

"Further information will be shared in due course."

After the fourth Test, India led the series 2-1. A BCCI source told PTI that the cancelled fifth and final Test "can be played later."

The ECB statement comes after multiple reports stating that more than one player in the Indian squad had expressed reservations over taking the field at Old Trafford, following another COVID-19 positive case in the support staff.

On Thursday evening, all the Indian players had returned a negative COVID test.

There are no COVID-19 related worries in the England camp, however, and in a pre-match press conference, Jos Buttler had said that everything was fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game.