ENG vs IND 4th Test: Kohli becomes fastest to reach 23000 int'l runs; joins Tendulkar, Dravid in elusive list

Lean patch with the bat, a drop in ICC Test rankings and never-ending wait for 71st international hundred -- Virat Kohli may have been going through a dry patch lately but his overall records state otherwise.

The Indian skipper on Thursday completed 23,000 international runs, becoming the fastest player to achieve the milestone.

In the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record, who had crossed the 23000-run mark in 522 innings. Kohli achieved the feat in just 490 innings to top the list.

Only three Indians at present are a part of the 23000-run club in international cricket-- Kohli, Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

490 Virat Kohli* 522 Sachin Tendulkar 544 Ricky Ponting 551 Jacques Kallis 568 Kumar Sangakkara 576 Rahul Dravid 645 M Jayawardene

Earlier, the team management made two changes to their Playing XI, bringing in pacers Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in place of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Captain Kohli said that Ishant and Shami have niggles, and have been rested for the game. After losing the toss and put in to bat first, Kohli also said that his team would have also bowled first but they are good to bat first and put some runs on the board.

“We would have bowled first as well but toss isn't something you can control. Need to be prepared for either. We're looking forward to putting runs on the board,” Kohli said at the toss.

“Two changes – Ishant and Shami have niggles – Umesh and Shardul are back. For us, it's about partnerships, we can't focus too much on individuals. England has four left-handers, so a good match-up for Jadeja, with our seamers bowling over the wicket.

"Also factors in his balance at No.7. The opening partnership has been amazing for us, it's about getting together as batsmen. A few days left on this tour, the series is poised beautifully, and no shortage of effort, for sure,” he added.