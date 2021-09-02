ENG vs IND 4th Test | Shardul Thakur returns to XI; Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma as India put to bat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG vs IND 4th Test | Shardul Thakur returns to XI; Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma

Team India made two changes to the playing XI for the fourth Test against England, with Shardul Thakur returning to the side after the injury which ruled him out from the second and third Tests.

Shardul replaces Mohammed Shami, who sits out with a niggle.

In addition, Umesh Yadav also makes a return to the side as he replaces Ishant Sharma, who has also been suffering with a niggle. This will be Umesh Yadav's first Test for India this year.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin remains absent from the XI.

Here's India XI for the fourth Test:

England made a remarkable comeback in the third Test of the series, beating India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley in Leeds. India were bowled out on merely 76 after winning the toss and opting to bat, before England put a mammoth 432 to take a huge first innings lead.

The visitors were eventually bowled out on 278 in the second innings.

India had won the second Test at Lord's as the series is currently level at 1-1.

Ahead of the fourth Test, the BCCI announced the inclusion of fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in the squad, with another pacer, Arzan Nagwaswalla on standby.