ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 5 weather report: Will rain help India on final day in Manchester? India ended the fourth day of the Manchester Test with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill putting up a valiant fight in the second innings. After Chris Woakes had reduced the visitors to 0/2, Rahul and Gill put up an unbeaten stand of 174. Check the weather report for Day 5 of the match.

New Delhi:

India find themselves with plenty of hopes after a valiant fight from captain Shubman Gill and senior batter KL Rahul on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England. The Three Lions had handed the visitors a 311-run trail and had put them in more trouble when Chris Woakes took two in the first over of the second innings.

With India's hopes of saving the Test dimming with the weather also not being on their side, tall stood the captain Gill and Rahul, both of whom put up an unbeaten stand of 174 for the third wicket as they batted through the last two sessions unscathed and with a lot of grit.

Rahul and Gill are closing in on their centuries, with the former on 87 and the latter on 78. These knocks have kept the visitors alive in the Test as they ended the day 174/2, having cut down the trail to 137.

Hopes of an India win seem way too far as the visitors would first need to score runs at a great pace to set a decent target and then look to bowl the hosts out for an improbable victory. The best result they can achieve from this match currently appears to be a draw, which will still be a challenging outcome, considering they have to play the full day and not let England bat much, or else the hosts could chase down the target.

Will rain help India on Day 5 of the fourth Test?

There does not seem to be much optimism for the Indian fans as, according to Accuweather, there is only a 25% chance of rain on Sunday, the fifth day of the Test. Talking about the hourly updates, there are as low as 7% precipitation chances at 10 AM local time, the scheduled start of the match. It remains at 7% for the entirety of the day, with only intermittent clouds likely to hover around the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

The visitors still trail by 137 more runs and have eight wickets in hand. They would hope these two to carry on for as long as they can. Rahul has closed in on his hundred, being 13 short, while Gill has scored 78.

The visitors have some batting left after these two, with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj coming next. Even though Pant is injured, he is set to turn out to bat.