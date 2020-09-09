Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG vs AUS: Jason Roy added to England squad for Australia ODIs

Explosive batsman Jason Roy has been added to the England squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning Friday at the Old Trafford.

In a media statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday also informed that Dawid Malan has been named as a reserve. The middle-order batsman was in explosive form in the T20I series as he top-scored with 129 runs and played a crucial role in England's 2-1 win over Australia in Southampton. Courtesy his performance, Malan has moved to the numero uno spot in ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

Joe Denly, who was originally named in the squad as a reserve, has left the bio-secure bubble and returned to Kent, the ECB statement further read.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage