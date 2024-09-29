ENG vs AUS 5th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs Australia match in Bristol

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England will take on Australia in the series decider in Bristol on Sunday, September 29

England are on a high after two tremendous wins in the ongoing five-match ODI series against Australia and will be keen to go three-peat to seal the assignment in Bristol on Sunday, September 29. England were fabulous with the bat and ball in the last couple of games, chased the total once, and defended at Lord's in the two rain-affected matches. Harry Brook, the stand-in captain has been at the centre of the revival for England in the series with a maiden ODI ton and a 58-ball 87 in the fourth ODI.

Australia haven't been at their best and the two games they played in Durham and Lord's revealed their overdependence on Travis Head at the top of the innings. Head has been outstanding for Australia, however, the lack of contributions from the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne after the first game and Cameron Green (who is not part of the series anymore), apart from Alex Carey haven't helped their cause and that would be concerning for the World champions.

England's pace trio being on fire at Lord's was a heartening aspect not just for the team but for the fans as well seeing the likes of Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Matt Potts bend their backs in helpful conditions. England have the momentum but you never rule out Australia any day of the week.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs AUS 5th ODI

Will Jacks, Travis Head (c), Harry Brook, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Matt Potts, Glenn Maxwell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Cameron Green/Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa