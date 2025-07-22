Advertisement
  ENG C vs WI C WCL 2025 Live Score: Bottom two square off at Northampton

  Live ENG C vs WI C WCL 2025 Live Score: Bottom two square off at Northampton

England and West Indies Champions will square off on July 22 in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL). Neither team have managed to win any of the games so far and are at the bottom of the points table.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions
England Champions vs West Indies Champions
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Northampton, England:

Neither England nor West Indies have won a single game in the ongoing World Championship of Legends. The Three Lions, led by 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, suffered a defeat to Pakistan in their opening game of the campaign, while their second game against Australia ended on level terms as rain played a spoilsport.

On the other hand, West Indies suffered a defeat to South Africa in their opening game. The match ended on level terms after 11 overs and it moved to a bowl-out competition, where none of the West Indies players managed to hit the target. Now, the two teams square off at Northampton, looking for their first win of the season.

 

Live updates :ENG C vs WI C WCL Live Score

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss update!

    England won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hello Northampton!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between England and West Indies Champions at Northampton. Neither team has won a match so far and will be hoping to win their first win of the season.

