Live ENG C vs WI C WCL 2025 Live Score: Bottom two square off at Northampton England and West Indies Champions will square off on July 22 in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL). Neither team have managed to win any of the games so far and are at the bottom of the points table.

Northampton, England:

Neither England nor West Indies have won a single game in the ongoing World Championship of Legends. The Three Lions, led by 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, suffered a defeat to Pakistan in their opening game of the campaign, while their second game against Australia ended on level terms as rain played a spoilsport.

On the other hand, West Indies suffered a defeat to South Africa in their opening game. The match ended on level terms after 11 overs and it moved to a bowl-out competition, where none of the West Indies players managed to hit the target. Now, the two teams square off at Northampton, looking for their first win of the season.