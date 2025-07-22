Neither England nor West Indies have won a single game in the ongoing World Championship of Legends. The Three Lions, led by 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, suffered a defeat to Pakistan in their opening game of the campaign, while their second game against Australia ended on level terms as rain played a spoilsport.
On the other hand, West Indies suffered a defeat to South Africa in their opening game. The match ended on level terms after 11 overs and it moved to a bowl-out competition, where none of the West Indies players managed to hit the target. Now, the two teams square off at Northampton, looking for their first win of the season.