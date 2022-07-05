Twitter hails 'Baazball' after England chase historic target of 378 vs India at Edgbaston

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brendon McCullum's style of coaching is being called 'Baazball'.

England scripted history as they chased down their highest ever total in Test cricket - without breaking much sweat - to beat India by seven wickets and level the series 2-2 in Edgbaston.

Not many would have thought at the end of India's 2nd innings that a target of 378 would be treated with such disdain by the England players. As soon as their openers came out to bat and started their innings, the message was clear - they were going for the target.

In what can only be called a supremely fearless approach, the England openers drove England past 100 in 20 overs. Yes, that's the kind of beating the openers dished out. Bumrah came into the attack, sent Crawley back in the hut, and England lost two more wickets in no time.

What followed was pure destruction as Joe Root and Bairstow joined hands to demolish the Indian bowling attack, piled up individual centuries, stitched together a historic 269-run partnership, and took their side home.

Fair to say, the effect of 'Baazball' is all over England, and even Twitter acknowledged it. Here are some of the best reactions.

Team India will next face England in a 3-match T20 series starting July 7.