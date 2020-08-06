Eden Gardens, two other grounds 'match ready': Cricket Association of Bengal

Image Source : BCCI Besides the Eden Gardens, the other two grounds are JU 2nd Campus Ground at Salt Lake and Bengal Cricket Academy ground at Kalyani.

Three major grounds including the Eden Gardens are "match ready", Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya said on Thursday as it plans resumption of training over the next few weeks.



"Considerable progress have been made at all the major three grounds. These grounds can be said to be nearly ready," Dalmiya said in a CAB statement.

"I have asked Sujan Mukherjee, chief pitch curator of CAB to continue monitoring the developments through video calls on a regular basis in view of restrictions imposed on those above 65 years.

"However, once the restrictions are lifted, he would resume coming to the venues," he said.

The CAB chief curator said since they did not have many matches last season and with the IPL also not happening in India, wear and tear was much less.

"We are working with a skeleton staff but they have ensured that the grounds are well maintained and ready for games."

The CAB is also exploring if they can keep the BCA facility bio-secured for camps later this year.

"This would depend on the situation prevailing at that point of time as the safety of our players are paramount to us.

"Also, when the medical committee meets, it would discuss and formulate the steps to be taken for use of gymnasiums and physical training sessions at Eden Gardens and JU 2nd Campus," Dalmiya added.

