ECB rejects England politicians' call to boycott facing Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England last faced Afghanistan in ODI World Cup 2023.

The England Cricket Board has rejected the calls from a group of British politicians to boycott playing against Afghanistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. While rejecting the calls, the ECB chief executive Richard Gould stated that the Taliban rule's suppression of women's rights is a matter that needs a "coordinated, ICC-led, response" rather than actions from individual countries.

England and Afghanistan are set to face each other in the upcoming 50-over tournament on February 26. ECB received a letter from the Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, which over 160 politicians signed.

The letter demanded the England team to raise their voice over the 'horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan' under the current rule.

"We strongly urge the England men's team players and officials to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban," the letter said.

"We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan … to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated. We must stand against sex apartheid and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked," it added.

England have been playing in only ICC events against Afghanistan since the Taliban's return to power in 2021. They have played two matches, all in the ICC events.

In his response, Gould said that while the national team is not playing any bilateral games against Afghanistan, the face-offs in the ICC events is not a matter of individual boards taking an action.

"The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. The ICC constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan," Gould wrote in a letter.

"While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures. A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members. "We acknowledge and respect the diverse perspectives on this global issue," he added.

He added that the ECB understands that the games could 'inadvertently' support the Taliban's aims to suppress women's rights, but it also gives 'positivity' to many Afghans.

"We understand the concerns raised by those who believe a boycott of men's cricket could inadvertently support the Taliban's efforts to suppress freedoms and isolate Afghan society.

"It's crucial to recognise the importance of cricket as a source of hope and positivity for many Afghans, including those displaced from the country. The ECB is committed to finding a solution that upholds the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while also considering the broader impact on the Afghan people.

"We will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the UK government, other stakeholders, the ICC, and other international cricket boards to explore all possible avenues for meaningful change."