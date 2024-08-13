ECB pulls allrounder Chris Woakes out of Hundred following injury scare to Ben Stokes ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
     
The England management is in a precarious position following an injury scare to their red-ball captain Ben Stokes ahead of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home starting August 21.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2024 6:58 IST
Chris Woakes.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Woakes.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has pulled their premier bowling allrounder Chris Woakes out of the ongoing edition of the Men's Hundred following an injury scare to red-ball skipper Ben Stokes ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 21.

Woakes was representing Birmingham Phoenix in the men's Hundred and the team announced on Monday that the star allrounder had been made unavailable for the remainder of the season.

Notably, the 35-year-old was expected to play the remaining two group-stage games for Birmingham Phoenix against Trent Rockets (Monday, August 12) and Manchester Originals (Thursday, August 15).

England are in dire straits following an injury scare to Stokes. Stokes hurt his left hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers on Sunday against Manchester Originals. The incident happened when he sprinted for a run and was seen clutching his left hamstring in pain. Stokes had to be taken off the field and is set to undergo a scan soon.

Stokes was seen using crutches to walk during the customary post-match handshake and therefore England have a genuine reason to be concerned. They are also set to miss their opening batter Zak Crawley who has not been added to the squad with a fractured finger. 

Uncapped batter Jordan Cox has been added to the squad in Crawley's absence whereas Dan Lawrence is set to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett. Rookie pacer Dillon Pennington has also been ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury while playing in the Hundred.

Pennington has been replaced by the 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler Olly Stone.

England squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone

