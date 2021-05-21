Image Source : TWITTE/ECB_CRICKET ECB denies receiving request from BCCI to tweak Test series schedule: Report

The England and Wales Cricet Board (ECB) has denied receiving a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change the schedule for the five-Test series between the two countries, which is scheduled for August-September later this year.

According to Cricbuzz, the ECB has stated that the Test series will go as per the schedule.

"We talk to the BCCI on a regular basis about a wide range of issues especially as we address the challenges of Covid-19, but have had no official request to change dates and are continuing to plan for the five Test series as is scheduled," a spokesman for the ECB said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

It was reported on Thursday that the BCCI had requested the ECB to tweak the schedule for the Test series with a view to create a window for organising the remaining 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended earlier this month.

The five-Test series starts with first match at Nottingham (Aug-4-8), followed by Lord's (Aug 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).

However, a potential start in the last week of July, with lesser gaps between the Tests would open the entire month of September in which BCCI can complete the IPL either in UK or more likely in the UAE.

"It is easy to understand why India would enquire to see if the schedule can be changed. They complete the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 22 and are not due to play the first Test against England until the first week of August, six weeks later," Atherton wrote about the development earlier in an article for 'The Times'.

"From India's perspective it would suit them to move the end of the Test series to an earlier date at the end of July, to allow more space for a completion of the IPL in September.