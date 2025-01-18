Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
Dube, Parag among 5 players dropped: List of changes to India's squad for Champions Trophy from last ODI

Mohammed Siraj was the biggest name missing India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The star bowler was part of India's last ODI series against Sri Lanka in August 2024 but failed to find a place in the latest team upon the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 18, 2025 15:50 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 16:16 IST
India squad for Champions Trophy
Image Source : GETTY Shivam Dube was part of India's last ODI match against Sri Lanka in August 2024

The BCCI announced India's highly anticipated squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday. As expected, the management made as many as five changes to the squad from the last ODI assignment, a bilateral tour to Sri Lanka in August 2024.

As expected, the star fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami returned to the 15-member squad. Bumrah's inclusion was a subject to fitness as the in-form pacer is recovering from his back injury that occurred in the Sydney Test earlier this month.

Star all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also returned to the ODI setup after being given a rest during the Sri Lanka ODIs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the fifth change to the squad. He is now in contention to make his long-awaited ODI debut after an impressive run in red-ball cricket.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah (subject to fitness), Kuldeep Yadav.

OUT - Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana (back for Bumrah).

IN - Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yashavi Jaiswal.

More to follow...

