'Drop him from Indian squad' - Netizens troll Shreyas Iyer after forgettable outing vs Australia in 1st ODI

Netizens mercilessly trolled Shreyas Iyer after the right-handed batter endured a forgettable individual performance in the first ODI versus Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Shreyas got himself run out after searching for a single that wasn't quite there.

He came to bat after the fall of Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket in the 22nd over and could hardly spend any time in the middle before a self-induced error cut his innings short. On the fourth ball of the 24th over, Iyer pushed a fullish delivery from leg spinner Adam Zampa towards cover and set off for a quick single without looking at his batting partner Shubman Gill at the non-striker's end.

Realising that there wasn't a run there, Shubman tried to stop Iyer but it was too late by then and a quick throw from Cameron Green ended the 28-year-old batter's stay at the crease. Iyer put in a dive at the last moment to make a lucky escape but it was already too late by then as wicketkeeper Josh Inglis collected the throw and whipped the bails in a flash.

Iyer also had nothing to write home about during India's fielding as he gave a reprieve to David Warner when the latter was only on 15. The drop chance cost India a bit as Warner went on to score 52 off just 53 balls. The opportunity came on the final ball of the ninth over and Iyer made a meal of it.

With the World Cup just around the corner, the number of opportunities available for Iyer continues to shrink. India will play just two more games in the ongoing ODI series against Australia before taking on them yet again to kickstart their World Cup campaign on October 8 in Chennai.

Here's how netizens reacted to Iyer's performance in Mohali ODI:

