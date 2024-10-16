Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and other stars join Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has joined the Abu Dhabi T10 League and will be seen in action for Bangla Tigers in the upcoming edition of the tournament. There are two new entrants - Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs in the latest edition of the tournament.
Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler are the other two star players who have also signed up to play in the tournament. Rashid will team up with Karthik at Tigers whereas Buttler will represent Deccan Gladiators alongside Australia's star allrounder Marcus Stoinis.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will be conducted from November 21 to December 2 and will not clash with any of the other high-profile tournaments like the Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, and ILT20 among others.
Notably, New York Strikers are the defending champions and have a star-studded core comprising Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard among others.
Squads of all the teams ahead of the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers
New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira
Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah
Deccan Gladiators
New Signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis
Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan
Delhi Bulls
New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade
Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince
Team Abu Dhabi
New Signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar
Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, and Kyle Mayers
Northern Warriors
New Signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood
Retentions: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan
Morrisville Samp Army
New Signings: David Willey, Imad Wasim
Retentions: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous
Bangla Tigers
New Signings: Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik
Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little
Chennai Brave Jaguars
New Signings: Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Dan Lawrence, Rassie van der Dussen
Retentions: Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
UP Nawabs
New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher
Bolts Ajman
New Signings: James Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali