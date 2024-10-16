Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and other stars join Abu Dhabi T10 League

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dinesh Karthik during the IPL.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has joined the Abu Dhabi T10 League and will be seen in action for Bangla Tigers in the upcoming edition of the tournament. There are two new entrants - Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs in the latest edition of the tournament.

Rashid Khan and Jos Buttler are the other two star players who have also signed up to play in the tournament. Rashid will team up with Karthik at Tigers whereas Buttler will represent Deccan Gladiators alongside Australia's star allrounder Marcus Stoinis.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will be conducted from November 21 to December 2 and will not clash with any of the other high-profile tournaments like the Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, and ILT20 among others.

Notably, New York Strikers are the defending champions and have a star-studded core comprising Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard among others.

Squads of all the teams ahead of the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers

New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira

Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah

Deccan Gladiators

New Signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis

Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Koher-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan

Delhi Bulls

New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade

Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazlahaq Farooqi, James Vince

Team Abu Dhabi

New Signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar

Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, and Kyle Mayers

Northern Warriors

New Signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood

Retentions: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan

Morrisville Samp Army

New Signings: David Willey, Imad Wasim

Retentions: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous

Bangla Tigers

New Signings: Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik

Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little

Chennai Brave Jaguars

New Signings: Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Dan Lawrence, Rassie van der Dussen

Retentions: Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

UP Nawabs

New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher

Bolts Ajman

New Signings: James Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali