IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik showed he is selfless, KKR new skipper Eoin Morgan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR's new skipper Eoin Morgan.

Indian Premier League 2020 has sprung enough surprises this season on the field and Thursday was one of those days when Kolkata Knight Riders broke the news hours that Dinesh Karthik has decided to step down as the captain ahead of their crucial game against Mumbai Indians. The franchise quickly instated England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan at the helm of the team.

The decision didn’t surprise many as DK has found it hard to score runs in the middle-order while the team still has put up a decent show with four wins in seven games to be fourth on the table. However, it still left left plenty of questions in the mind of the fans what transpired behind the scene that DK decided to take the decision.

Addressing such questions, the new skipper Morgan revealed why DK stepped down while heaping praise on him for putting the team ahead of everything.

“DK informed yesterday that he would like to step back and focus on his batting as he feels that's the best option for the team. It's incredibly selfless and it also shows a lot of courage from him to do that, putting the team first ahead of him being skipper. I'm delighted to continue the leadership role within the side, obviously captain and not vice-captain now, but hopefully continue to work alongside our players,” he said.

He further added: “I'm delighted to continue the leadership role within the side, obviously captain and not vice-captain now, but hopefully continue to work alongside our players.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage