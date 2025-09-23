Dickie Bird, legendary umpire who omitted Tendulkar from the best Test XI, dies aged 92 Legendary umpire Dickie Bird, who officiated 66 Tests and controversially omitted Tendulkar from his 2013 Greatest Test XI, has died aged 92. A former Yorkshire batsman, Bird was celebrated for his sportsmanship and remains a beloved cricket icon.

Leeds (England):

Legendary umpire Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird has passed away at the age of 92. Bird officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 ODIs, including three World Cup finals. Before becoming an umpire, he was a prominent batsman for Yorkshire in County cricket, playing 93 first-class matches and scoring 3,314 runs.

Born in Barnsley in April 1933, Bird briefly played alongside the legendary Geoff Boycott in Barnsley before making his debut against Scotland in 1956. He retired from playing at the age of 32 and spent several years coaching before embarking on a full-time umpiring career. Yorkshire confirmed his passing, remembering Bird as one of the greatest characters in the county’s history.

“He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy -- and a legion of admirers across generations. The thoughts of everyone at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club are with Dickie's family and friends during this time. He will be truly missed by all at the Club having spent an incredible amount of time in support of everyone here and will be remembered as one the greatest characters in Yorkshire's history," Yorkshire said.

Notably, in 2013, Bird had the opportunity to pick the greatest Test XI for The Telegraph. During which, he omitted the legendary cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, which created massive controversy in the cricketing world.

Bird's Greatest Test XI picked in 2013:

Sunil Gavaskar, Barry Richards, Sir Vivian Richards, Greg Chappell, Sir Garfield Sobers, Graeme Pollock, Allan Knott, Imran Khan, Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne, Lance Gibbs.

Dickie and his legend

Dickie Bird’s quirky nature was part of his charm, famously showing nervousness about timekeeping, once arriving at 6am for an 11am match and getting caught trying to enter a locked ground. As an umpire, he rarely gave lbw decisions, often favouring the batters. However, in his final Test at Lord’s, after an emotional guard of honour, he surprisingly gave Mike Atherton out lbw in the very first over, marking a memorable end to his career.