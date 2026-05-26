Dharamsala weather: Will rain spoil RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at HPCA Stadium?

New Delhi:

Dharamsala weather will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26. With the spot in the final up for grabs, the RCB-GT clash promises to be a nail-biter with several player battles hogging the limelight as subplots of this contest.

Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will be two battles to watch out for, as will be Shubman Gill's face-offs with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. GT's middle order will need to match RCB's power-packed middle order, as this is where the defending champions hold more of an edge. While the battle lines can go a long way in deciding the fate of this contest, weather conditions for this game are as important, with rain predicted in Dharamsala in the build-up to it.

Dharamsala weather report: 80% rain predicted on matchday

In a not-so-promising update, there is an 80% chance of precipitation on May 26, the matchday for Qualifier 1, as per Accuweather. Talking about hourly updates, there are around 50% chances of rain nearly every hour from now on.

As per the update, there are 55% chances of precipitation at 11 AM, which goes marginally down to 53% at 12 noon before being 40% and 34% over the next two hours. The rain prediction picks up to 38% for 3 PM, followed by 47% for 4 PM, 48% for 5 PM and 54% for 6 PM. However, there is no chance of rain falling at 7 PM, the start time of the match and in the subsequent hours.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

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