Dewald Brevis slams jaw-dropping no-look six as he turns up the heat against former franchise in SA20 | WATCH Dewald Brevis hasn't been at his best in the ongoing SA20 but has hit a couple of fiery knocks against his former franchise, MI Cape Town. He unleashed some brilliant strokes in the reverse fixture against MI, with a no-look six being the headline.

New Delhi:

For the second time this season, Dewald Brevis turned up the heat against his former franchise, MI Cape Town, in the ongoing SA20 as he slammed two fiery cameos.

The Proteas sensation had scored a 13-ball 36 against the MICT for his new franchise, Pretoria Capitals, at the New Year's Eve clash at Newlands and has now smashed another blistering 19-ball 34 at the SuperSport Park on Monday, January 12.

His blistering cameo in the reverse fixture was filled with one four and three sixes, including one no-look maximum that has gone viral on social media. Brevis slammed a no-look six off Kagiso Rabada in the 17th over of the first innings.

As Rabada went for a ball fuller than the good length, Brevis flicked the star pacer for a maximum over backward square leg without even taking a look at it. The video has gone viral on X.

Brevis has not been in his best form this season. He has hit 70 runs in two innings against his former franchise but has tallied just 50 against other teams in five outings.

While Brevis played his part, it was the finish from Sherfane Rutherford that lifted the Capitals to a strong total. Rutherford made 53 from 27 balls as PC racked up 185/6 in their 20 overs.

Coming to the second innings, the M side kept losing wickets at regular intervals with all the Capitals bowlers striking. Gideon Peters was the pick of the bowlers with his 3/32.

For MI, Reeza Hendricks tried his best to keep the team in the chase, but they were hardly there as they kept losing wickets. Hendricks scored an unbeaten 68 from 50 balls as MI were restricted to 132/7 in their 20 overs.

MI Cape Town (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Pretoria Capitals (Playing XI): Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope(w), Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters